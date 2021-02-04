COVID-19 variant from India confirmed in Michigan

The MDHHS confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has been identified in Clinton County.

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. — A new variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in central Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that a case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.617 has been identified in Clinton County. B.1.617 was first detected in India.

Michigan has recently been a hotspot for COVID-19 variants. Currently, over 6,000 cases of different variants have been identified throughout the state.

Below is a chart of the identified variants in Michigan. It has not been updated with the B.1.617 variant above.

