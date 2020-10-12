'Cautious optimism' Michigan health leaders encouraged by recent COVID-19 data

In Kent County, contact tracers, who have been overwhelmed with case loads, are finally able to maintain.

In the same week that Michigan surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and 400,000 total cases, health leaders are beginning to see signs of encouragement.

"In terms of our case rates, we have some cautious optimism here in that we are seeing our case rates declining," said Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the bureau of epidemiology and population health with the state health department.

Despite current case rates being some of the highest seen in the pandemic, Lyon-Callo said during a Wednesday press briefing that cases have been declining now for two weeks.

Hospitalizations have also stabilized, she said. While the state remains at 90% of our spring peak, hospitalizations decreased (in six of eight regions) for the first time since September over the last week.

The positivity rate has plateaued for three weeks at about 14%, but testing has also declined some since Thanksgiving.

This shift comes after a three-week pause order, which was recently extended through Dec. 20. The COVID-19-related restrictions ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services halted things like indoor dining and in-person instruction for high school students.

But, Lyon-Callo said no one metric tells the whole story.

"I need to be really clear as an epidemiologist, that there isn't one single metric that encapsulates everything about how the pandemic is responding to people's behavior, how the disease is spreading in the community, or what that spread means in terms of our health care system and our public health system and people's lives," she said.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said Monday that the state will begin relaxing current restrictions when the positivity rate is declining, the daily case rate is declining and hospitalizations are flat or declining.

The impact of Thanksgiving travel and gatherings will not be fully known until two to three weeks have passed, but mobility data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, which Lyon-Callo says is limited, shows that stay-at-home rates remained high during the holiday.

Statewide trends are mirrored in Kent County, according to county epidemiologist Brian Hartl.

"We're seeing an average of about 350 cases coming into us on a daily basis over the past four to five days, which is a big change for us," said Hartl, the epidemiology supervisor at the Kent County Health Department. "I mean prior to that we were up into the 500s, 600s each day."

Hartl says the decrease in cases means contact investigators are able to keep up with the case load for the first time in over a month.

"People are asking for more cases from me today, and I'm like 'I don't have any more to give you', so it's been been good in that regard," Hartl said Wednesday.

A county public health warning issued last month will remain in place until COVID-19 cases in Kent County drop to at least 165 per day.

"I think we're hoping that the measures that have been put in place are making a difference," Hartl said. "It's tough for everyone involved. We want to get back to normal, but these are the types of things that we need to do in order to get there."

