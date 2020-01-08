Covid leads to big demand for hot tubs and pools

Sales are up anywhere from 50 to 200% depending on the retailer.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — There are many different effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of them is a huge increase in hot tub and pool sales.

Sales are up anywhere from 50 to 200% depending on the retailer. The wait list at Nordic Hot Tubs in Kentwood has gone from 1 to 6 months on new orders which has also led to an increase in hiring.

"We are having to double the number of shifts that we have so we went from a 1 shift operation to a 2 shift operation, it's actually difficult for us to find employees at this point and we are still hiring and we're looking for another 10 to 15 workers to fill out our shifts," says Mike Helms with Nordic.

And if you've been struggling to find a hot tub or pool the key is patience.

"A lot of our customers do have tubs coming but they are on a wait time from us, we are doing our best to try and build as quickly as we can, pools are the same way, lots of dealers are trying to do the best they can," says Helms.

There is an alternative that's become very popular this summer. "Inflatable" hot tubs. They have all the features of a stationary hot tub, including a motor, and jets. Except you deflate them before winter.

