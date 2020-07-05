GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Anxiety in children often shows up differently than it does for adults, so we have to observe and check in with them to find out how they are feeling. Some ways anxiety shows up in kids can include:

Increased behavior challenges such as tantrums or resistive behavior

Sleeping difficulties

Not wanting to separate from parents

Physical complaints of headaches or stomach aches

Increased whining or irritability

Here are 5 ways to help children reduce anxiety:

Model calm communication and behavior

Children look to parents to determine how anxious or distressed they should be about things. Parents should try to be a model of calm behavior and health coping strategies.

Structure the day

Children thrive on structure and routines. Involve them in creating a schedule for their day so they know when they get to do things they enjoy.

Focus on what they can control

Instead of trying to constantly reassure kids that they don’t need to worry, help them focus on what they can control when they feel anxious. Remind them that things like hand washing and staying home are ways they can help stay safe. They can also control what they focus on, and can choose activities they enjoy or stress-relieving activities like riding their bike, blowing bubbles, or listening to calming music.

Use mindfulness and mediation strategies

These approaches help children and adults become more aware of the present moment so they can calm their anxious minds and bodies. They can be used for general and specific stressors, and can even help with falling asleep at night. Some of my favorite resources to use with children are The Tapping Solution, Headspace, and Calm apps. All three have meditations for young kids through teens (and adults, too) so everyone in the family can benefit.

For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.