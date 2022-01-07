MDHHS: 'Scarce' amount of COVID-19 treatment pills distributed in Michigan

Officials say minimal amounts of the medications were distributed to pharmacies on the east side of the state, which has been hit hardest by COVID-19.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed Friday that a small amount of COVID-19 treatment pills have been distributed in Michigan.

Small supplies of both Pfizer's paxlovid and Merk's molnupiravir have been granted by the federal government. A select number of pharmacies have received the medications, particularly on the east side of the state, which the MDHHS cites as being hardest hit by COVID-19.

"The allocation is very minimal so not available for the entire state," said Lynn Sutfin with the MDHHS. "This is a scarce medical resource."

In Michigan, 7,080 courses of molnupiravir and 1,600 courses of paxlovid were allocated.

“The authorization of these new medications provides another important tool to help fight the virus,” said MDHHS director Elizabeth Hertel. “Due to limited availability of these antivirals, health care providers will need to determine the best course of treatment for their patients based on eligibility criteria. We ask Michiganders to be patient as providers will prioritize people at highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus. We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Michigan receives more allocations from the federal government.”

MDHHS officials say a doctor's prescription is required to receive these medications.

Both pills are used to treat mild to moderate COVID in adults who are at risk for developing a severe infection. Health leaders say that if the medications are taken within five days of developing symptoms, the risk of hospitalizations and emergency room visits may be lowered. More information on these medications can be found here.

The MDHHS is continuing to encourage vaccination as an effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19. To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

