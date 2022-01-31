Coronavirus updates, Jan. 31: Over 21,000 cases reported over 3-day period

Here are the COVID-19 numbers for Monday, Jan. 31.

MICHIGAN, USA — Here is the latest information on the coronavirus in Michigan, including the number of cases state offices report and other updates affecting West Michigan.

Saturday - Monday cases:

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports that over the past three days, 21,242 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths were reported.

Over the three days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 7,081 per day.

The total number of cases statewide is 1,980,613 and the death toll from the virus is 29,843 in Michigan, according to the state data.

State recommendations for COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms, ranging from mild to severe illnesses. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the CDC. The symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

*Note: This list does not include all possible symptoms. It will be updated as the CDC and health officials learn more about the virus.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

