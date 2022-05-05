Vaccine clinic coming to Hispanic Center of Western Michigan

Organization officials say the goal is to get 70% of West Michigan's Hispanic community fully vaccinated by July.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the rise in COVID-19 cases, there's a new push to get more people vaccinated.

A local organization is trying to increase the number of vaccinated people, particularly among the Hispanic community.

The Hispanic Center of Western Michigan says boosting those vaccination rates is one of its top priorities right now, and progress is being made.

According to Elizabeth Hickel, communications spokesperson for the organization, about 65% of the Hispanic community in Kent County has had at least one shot—but only around 58% are fully vaccinated.

The goal is to reach 70% by July.

Part of the challenge has been battling misinformation about the vaccine. The Hispanic Center offers educational materials such as literature and video in both English and Spanish.

Every Friday, a vaccination clinic is held at the center on Cesar Chavez Avenue.

"We're creating several events here and now a little bit outside of not just the Hispanic Center to bring the clinic to them instead of them coming to us because sometimes we know that people get scared that they don't know, or they don't have the access because of transportation, because we know that that's one of the biggest things," Hickel said.

There will also be a health and resource fair this Saturday, May 7 at Cesar Chavez Elementary from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Not only can you get vaccinated against COVID-19, but there will also be games, music, food and more.

