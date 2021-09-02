Multiple cases of COVID-19 variant identified in West Michigan

Cases have been identified in Kent, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Health officials in West Michigan have started to identify the first cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 (B.1.1.7).

This variant is concerning because it is associated with increased transmissibility. Compared to the original virus, the B.1.1.7 variant is approximately 50% more transmissible, leading to faster spread of the virus and potentially increasing numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. However, despite being more contagious, experts say the variant is not considered any more harmful than standard coronavirus.

Officials confirmed four cases of the variant in Calhoun County on Monday. This variant was identified in two separate instances, one individual Calhoun County resident, as well as a separate three-member family who tested positive with this variant. Currently, none of the four identified cases have required any medical attention.

The variant was also identified in Kent, Van Buren, and Kalamazoo counties. Kent and Van Buren have one confirmed case each, while Kalamazoo County has four.

The first case of the variant in Kalamazoo County was identified in an adult over the age of 80 years old with no travel history. The county health department says the new cases are not linked to the first one.

At this time, each of the county's health departments is conducting disease investigation and contact tracing to identify close contacts.

To date, the virus has been identified in at least 33 other states and jurisdictions in the U.S. It was first confirmed in Michigan in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Based on available evidence, current tests and vaccines for COVID-19 also work against this new variant. Protective actions that prevent the spread of COVID-19 will also prevent the spread of the new variant, B.1.1.7. People should:

Get vaccinated for COVID-19 once eligible and vaccine supply is available.

Wear a face mask around others.

Stay 6 feet apart from others.

Wash hands often.

Ventilate indoor spaces.

Testing site and COVID-19 information can be found at calhouncountymi.gov.

