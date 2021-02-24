Kent County headed toward 50% immunity

More vaccinations mean lower chance of variants,

Even though we've been living with the COVID-19 pandemic for a year, there are still many questions surrounding the virus.

Dr. Andrew Jameson, an infectious disease specialist from Mercy Health Saint Mary's, talks about whether or not we need to be concerned about a surge in COVID-19 cases because of the new variants that are circulating.

"If you actually look at our numbers in Kent County I think we might have an uptick in numbers but I think we have more immunity in our community than we actually think," says Dr. Jameson.

"I bet we're almost to 50% with some immunity in the community. So the more we vaccinate the less likely we are to have those kinds of surges. What I think is going to happen is that we will have sustained transmission. And the worry I have is that if people don't continue to do all these mitigation strategies, continuing to wear a mask, staying away from people in doors to keep themselves safe and keep their families safe. If we don't keep on fighting together then I think we could get into trouble."

