Fitness studio raising money for the Boys and Girls Club of GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The coronavirus pandemic halted a number of different youth programs across the country, but a fitness studio in Grand Rapids is doing what they can to try and lend a hand.

The Dailey Method in Eastown is a barre, yoga, and cycling studio.

On Wednesday, July 29, the studio will host an hour-long outdoor barre and yoga class at Pontiac Field at 6:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the class sign-ups and any donations will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids to help cover resources and needs that club has faced because of the pandemic.

"There is no greater time to support the vulnerable youth of Grand Rapids," The Dailey Method wrote on Facebook. "All young people should have the ability to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens."

"For some, there are many obstacles that might get in the way of achieving this, especially with the many challenges COVID-19 has added to our lives."

Organizers of the class said to bring a yoga mat, towel, and water.

Sign-up for the class or donate funds here.

