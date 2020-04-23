GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On April 23, Davenport University announced that it will offer a free career-focused class to people who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The online course will provide an opportunity for participants to hone their presentation skills, build their resumes, enhance their LinkedIn profiles, and earn 3 college credits.

“Davenport is in a unique position to help those laid-off or furloughed by the pandemic get back on their feet,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University.

Pappas also said, “Helping our fellow Michiganders aligns with our mission as a university to help individuals earn degrees that will lead to successful careers.”

The course will be offered online and utilize free digital education resources and presentations from multiple university departments to help participants brush on their skill to quickly reenter the work force.

Those interested in the course are encouraged to call Davenport University at (800)686-1600 or visit Davenport's Career Builder website.

Individuals eligible for the program must have been working full-time and have been laid-off of furloughed since March 1, 2020.

