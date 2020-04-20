In order to allow first responders to avoid potentially bringing home COVID-19 to their families, Davenport University is providing them with alternative housing.

Starting this weekend, both Metro Health — University of Michigan Health and Kent County will have dedicated buildings at Davenport's Panther Ridge apartments. The fully-furnished apartments include multiple bedrooms and a full kitchen.

“We are incredibly humbled by the support that we have received from our community during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. “This collaboration with Davenport University, Metro Health, and Kent County Emergency Management is a clear example of leaders in our community working together to protect those we serve. We are sincerely grateful for their sacrifice and generosity.”

Over the past nine days, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kent County have doubled and health officials are reporting a recent climb in cases. There are now 503 cases and 25 deaths within the county, according to state data released Sunday. However, the Kent County Health Department has said the rise is likely due to increased testing. More than 74% of Kent County's cases are in the urban area, while 14% are in the northern part of the county.

