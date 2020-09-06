x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

coronavirus

DC Guard members test positive for COVID-19 after protests

While some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain social distancing
Credit: AP
DC National Guard soldiers and other law enforcement personnel watch as demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, along Independence Avenue in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A D.C. National Guard spokeswoman says members of the Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the mass protests across the nation's capital last week. 

Lt. Col. Brooke Davis says the Guard will not release the exact total. U.S. officials say they believe it is not a large number, at least so far. 

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information publicly. 

While some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain social distancing.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.