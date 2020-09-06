DC Guard members test positive for COVID-19 after protests

While some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain social distancing

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A D.C. National Guard spokeswoman says members of the Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the mass protests across the nation's capital last week.

Lt. Col. Brooke Davis says the Guard will not release the exact total. U.S. officials say they believe it is not a large number, at least so far.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release the information publicly.

While some Guard troops responding to the protests wore protective equipment, most were not wearing masks and it was largely impossible to maintain social distancing.

