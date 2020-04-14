GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Health care workers and first responders put their heath at risk for the good of the public, and Berger Chevrolet is working to make sure those people and their families are safe.

"A lot of times we’re carrying the stuff home with us that we had at work and we definitely don’t want them to take that into the family," said Berger Service Manager Steve Johnson.

To help, Berger is offering a free transform disinfect for health care workers and first responders.

"It’s like a fog and it disinfects everything similar to a Lysol spray without the smell. It gets everything all nice and clean on the inside as far as disinfecting goes," Johnson said.

"It is FDA and EPA approved. There’s no stickiness to it. It doesn’t leave film."

You can call Berger at 616-949-6344 to schedule an appointment, but you can also show up at the dealership between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The treatment takes a little more than two minutes to complete.

"This is a small token we can do to give back to the community and try to keep everybody as safe as possible and keep them working as long as possible as well," Johnson said.

