Defiant UP cafe owner told to shut down

Cafe co-owner Amy Heikkinen, a mother of six, says she can’t afford to limit her business to carry-out orders.
CALUMET, Mich. — A judge has ordered the shutdown of a cafe in the Upper Peninsula where customers have been supporting an owner who continues to serve indoor diners. 

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration got a restraining order against Cafe Rosetta in Calumet, a small town in Houghton County. 

Bars and restaurants in Michigan are supposed to be limited to carry-out service in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. 

