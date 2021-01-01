Defiant UP cafe owner told to shut down

Cafe co-owner Amy Heikkinen, a mother of six, says she can’t afford to limit her business to carry-out orders.

CALUMET, Mich. — A judge has ordered the shutdown of a cafe in the Upper Peninsula where customers have been supporting an owner who continues to serve indoor diners.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration got a restraining order against Cafe Rosetta in Calumet, a small town in Houghton County.

Bars and restaurants in Michigan are supposed to be limited to carry-out service in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Cafe co-owner Amy Heikkinen, a mother of six, says she can’t afford to limit her business to carry-out orders.

