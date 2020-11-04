GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While flights and airports are mostly empty during the coronavirus crisis, a Delta flight landed in Grand Rapids Friday evening with an important delivery.

The cargo plane was carrying 500,000 surgical masks and 5,000 pounds of personal protection equipment for health care workers who are on the front lines of fighting COVID-19.

The masks will stay in West Michigan to aid with local relief efforts.

