Delta variant identified in Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health recommends vaccination and wearing masks to best protect against the Delta variant.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has identified the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Ottawa County.

MDHHS says the person who contracted the variant is a vaccinated person in their 50s who had recently been traveling.

The CDC labels this variant as a "variant of concern," meaning it is highly contagious and could cause serious illness.

“This variant has caused a serious and deadly surge in India, where it was first identified,” said Marcia Mansaray, deputy health officer with Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH). “The SARS-CoV-2 virus behaves in unexpected ways so it is hard to predict what the impact of this variant will be here, but each opportunity for spread is another opportunity for the virus to mutate. We are still in a race between variants and vaccines. Unvaccinated people will be the most vulnerable.”

Although the person who contracted the virus is vaccinated, OCDPH says the best way for people to protect themselves is to get vaccinated, and that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still effective against the Delta variant. The department is recommending wearing a mask even if you are vaccinated to help protect against this variant.

“COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection we have against the virus and its variants,” said Toni Bulthuis, immunization supervisor with OCDPH. “We don’t know yet if children will be more impacted by the Delta variant. While no vaccine can be 100% effective all the time for everyone, the vaccines in the U.S. have consistently demonstrated high levels of protection against severe outcomes such as hospitalization and death.”

The OCDPH offers walk-in vaccination opportunities every Monday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Other vaccination clinics in the West Michigan region can be found by clicking here.

