x
Detroit educating residents on where, how to get vaccines

Detroit’s door-to-door campaign is the latest in its efforts to connect residents to vaccination sites across the mostly Black city.
Deares Carey leaves a flyer on a home in Detroit, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Officials are walking door-to-door to encourage residents of the majority Black city to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the city's immunization rate lags well behind the rest of Michigan and the United States. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Teams of canvassers from Detroit's health department have been fanning out across city neighborhoods to educate residents on where to get free COVID-19 vaccines. 

Various campaigns also are underway in Black and other communities of color across the U.S. to persuade people that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

 Detroit has been urging people to get vaccinated against the virus which has already killed more than 2,000 of its residents. Only about 31% of Detroit adults have received at least one dose.

