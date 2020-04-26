In Detroit, grief runs deep as city grapples with COVID-19

DETROIT — In Detroit, the nation’s largest black city, grief runs deep. Community pillars, first responders, public servants and a 5-year-old girl are among those who have died of COVID-19, and their loved ones are able to safely hold only stripped-down funerals.

The coronavirus has disproportionately impacted black Americans across the country — especially in Detroit, where more than 8,500 cases and 912 deaths have been reported.

All that is compounded by economic pain.

The city has made some strides toward recovery since filing for municipal bankruptcy in 2013, but city leaders say the pandemic has created a projected $348 million budget deficit.

In this undated photo provided by Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Michigan State Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, right, stands with her sister Julena Gay, left. Julena, 66, died April 14, 2020 of COVID-19 complications. Gay-Dagnogo said Detroit is experiencing a "collective loss" amid the pandemic. (Photo provided by Sherry Gay-Dagnogo via AP) This undated photo provided by Jamon Jordan shows Jacquelynne Jordan, left, with her son Jamon Jordan. Jacquelynne, 66, died March 28, 2020 of COVID-19 complications. Jordan said there were just seven people at his mother's memorial in early April. The virus has stolen the ability to mourn loved ones properly. "It's a blow to this culture, our practices, our traditions, that we can't really say goodbye," Jordan said. "When this is over, there are things that will not exist in our community, there are ideas that we will never see come to fruition. Detroit will be different." (Jamon Jordan via AP)





