Detroit offers 3rd vaccine dose, mayor warns of virus spread

DETROIT — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is warning to Detroit residents to get vaccinated before the city and Michigan begin to resemble a number of southern and Midwest states inundated with COVID-19 infections primarily due to the delta variant.

Duggan told reporters Monday that Detroit will begin giving third shots Tuesday of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to residents with compromised immune systems.

Duggan says Detroit has 30,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on-hand and that the need for third shots is being driven by the numbers of people who have chosen not to get the shots.

