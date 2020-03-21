DETROIT — A Detroit woman in her 90s in the fifth person to die from coronavirus in Michigan, according to the Detroit Health Department.

The health department said the woman died on Friday, WXYZ reports.

A 50-year-old Oakland County man also died on Friday from COVID-19. The Oakland County Health Division said he had underlying health conditions.

The other three deaths were reported by hospitals on Thursday:

A woman in her 50s with underlying health conditions died Wednesday at McLaren Oakland, which is located in Pontiac, Mich.

An 81-year-old patient at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit died Wednesday

A man in his 50s died Wednesday at Beaumont Health in Wayne County. He had underlying health issues.

Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there are 787 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

