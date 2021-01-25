DeVos Place COVID-19 vaccine clinic launches Monday

Vaccines are available by appointment-only, as well as availability.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A large-scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Kent County launches Monday afternoon.

The West Michigan Vaccine Clinic is located inside the DeVos Place downtown Grand Rapids and was made possible through a partnership between the Kent County Health Department, Spectrum Health, Mercy Health and other health care providers in the area.

Vaccines are available by appointment-only and based on available supply.

The first appointments will begin at 2 p.m. on Monday.

The hope is the eventually administer up to 20,000 vaccines per day. However, there are only about 7,200 doses available this week.

Scheduling

Vaccines will be provided by appointment only. The first step in scheduling is to register for the COVID-19 vaccine by going to http://www.wmvaccineclinic.org. Once you register, you will be notified when you are able to schedule.

If you are eligible for a vaccine and unable to use the online tools to complete your registration, call 833-755-0696. Call volumes are extremely high. Only use the phone line if you are eligible for a vaccine and do not have access to the internet or have received a notification to schedule.

Visitor Information

In an effort to keep the number of people onsite to a minimum, individuals scheduled for an appointment are asked to come to DeVos Place by themselves unless they need assistance or require a legal guardian or a Durable Power of Attorney for Healthcare, to accompany them. Vaccine recipients are asked to wait in an observation area for 15 minutes after inoculation. Childcare is not available onsite, however scheduled adults with children will be allowed to enter the vaccination clinic so that as many eligible adults can be vaccinated as possible. Masks and social distancing will be required. Individuals with appointments will be asked to arrive promptly at their scheduled time to avoid unnecessary delays.

Parking

Parking will be available in the ramp under DeVos Place, which is accessible from Michigan and Lyon street. Additional parking options will be identified as people are contacted with their appointment information.

Bus routes

DeVos Place can be reached by taking the Silver Line, Laker Line and #11 Plainfield bus routes.

Volunteers

Organizers are looking for volunteers to assist in various roles at the clinic. More information about how to sign up for volunteer opportunities will be coming soon.

Michigan's vaccination phases:

Phase 1A: Paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home as well as residents in long term care facilities.

Phase 1B: Persons 65 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure.

Phase 1C: Individuals 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety and protection during the COVID-19 response.

Phase 2: Individuals 16 years of age or older.

