GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Diocese of Grand Rapids is making changes to church services to help regulate the spread of the new virus, COVID-19.

Two cases were confirmed in Michigan Tuesday, both near Detroit, and Wednesday, Bishop David John Walkowiak put guidelines in order that are effective immediately.

Here is a list of the rules:

The distribution of the wine is to be temporarily suspended at all masses.

Hand sanitizer should be used by all ministers of holy communion before and after distributing the Eucharist.

The sign of peace is to be exchanged without physical contact. Parishioners are encouraged to use some other gesture instead. (e.g., a nod of the head, a smile or a spoken greeting).

Parishioners should not hold hands during the Lords Prayer. Although holding hands is a beautiful expression of people united in prayer, the gesture is not envisioned in any Church documents governing liturgy.

If your parish encourages a greeting with physical contact before mass, that practice should be temporarily suspended or modified to not include physical contact.

Holy Water fonts will be emptied and cleaned. They should remain empty at this time.

During the celebration of confirmation, Bishop Walkowiak will not be shaking hands with the newly confirmed following the anointing with Chrism.

The diocese is also asking that if anyone feels flu or cold symptoms to stay home. Grand Rapids offers a televised Sunday Mass from the Cathedral of Saint Andrew at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit the Diocese of Grand Rapids' website.

