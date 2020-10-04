LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's state park campground will remain closed through at least May 15, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Camping and overnight lodging at state parks around Michigan have been closed since March 23, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the first stay at home order.

Originally the DNR said campgrounds would reopen after April 13, when Whitmer's first order was set to expire. However, Whitmer extended the stay at home order Thursday, April 9 until the end of the month.

The new order went into effect Thursday and expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 30, superseding the original order.

The DNR said the May 15 date is contingent upon the stay at home order; if the orders get extended that date could be pushed back.

Michiganders can still visit state parks and fishing areas, but the DNR closed the Tippy Dan Recreation Area last month after the park experience an increase in visitors that were not following social distancing guidelines.

The DNR said if social distancing was not followed or if residents traveled long distances to visit, other recreational areas and parks could close.

Updates on closures and camping information can be found on the DNR’s website.

