GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As we head into the warm, sunny weekend, you might be making plans to get outdoors.

But we are still under a stay at home order, to protect public health against COVID-19. There could be repercussions if people don't take precautions.

The DNR has reduced amenities at its parks and recreation areas. Things like playgrounds, campgrounds, fishing piers, disk golf courses, are off limits right now.

And so far, the DNR has only closed the Tippy Dam Recreation Area, in Manistee. But that could become a similar story at other state parks if people continue to crowd popular areas, like fishing and biking spots, and ignore social distancing rules.

Ron Olson, the chief of parks and recreation for Michigan DNR, says when you’re heading out to the park or beach, make sure you’re staying safe.

“If you're going to go out on a beach area and roam around, obviously the water is very cold, but keep that separation and keep a 20 or 30 foot distance from people, and don't get caught up in a crowd,” Olson said. “If there's too many people there, maybe you should go home or go away and come back at a time when there's less people.”

Olson also says there is value in getting outside and enjoying the fresh air, and the DNR wants to be able to keep these areas open for people.

The last big thing to remember, is to stick close to your home. Traveling around risks spreading the virus.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Due to a surge in visitors at state parks over the last two weeks - ... including at Tippy Dam Recreation Area in Manistee County - we have observed many instances of improper social distancing (not keeping at least 6 feet between individuals) and visitors traveling long distances to visit these outdoor spaces.

