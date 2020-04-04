LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says anyone with the principal symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home for a minimum of three days after the symptoms resolve.

Friday's order applies to all residents who test positive or have at least one of the three main symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Those symptoms include a fever, atypical cough or unusual shortness of breath. Confirmed cases in Michigan rose by nearly 2,000 to about 12,700, and the number of coronavirus-related deaths jumped by 62 to 479.

State recommendations for COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

