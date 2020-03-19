LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has closed shooting ranges and will restrict general public walk-in traffic at facilities statewide.

The restrictions will take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday, March 19.

Fishing and hunting licenses, camping reservations and other items will remain available for purchase online. Hunting and fishing guides and digests are also available online. Burn permits are available free at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

The affected DNR offices will be open by appointment only to customers who need services such as obtaining hunting, fishing and charter licenses. Regular deliveries will continue.

►Here is our full 13ONYOURSIDE coronavirus website.

State-managed lands, trails and parks remain open. However, numerous provisions affecting visitor services are being put in place for state parks and recreation areas.

These measures include:

The opening of the Silver Lake State Park ORV Area is delayed until May 1.

State park headquarters buildings and contact stations are closed to the public.

A requirement that a Recreation Passport is needed for state park and recreation area entry has been suspended.

Mini-cabins, cabins, yurts, shelters and lodges are closed until May 15.

Campgrounds at state parks remain open with visitors using self-check-in via personal phones. Campers should plan ahead to have a reservation before reaching the park. All modern campgrounds become semi-modern with toilet-shower buildings closed. Vault toilets remain open.

State Forest Campgrounds remain open with self-registration continued and vault toilets open.

At day-use areas and boating access sites, vault toilets are open, no organized events are being held.

Check the latest updates for DNR facilities at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

More coronavirus stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.