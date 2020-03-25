A doctor who works at Spectrum Health shows how to properly unpack your groceries in the safest way possible in a video he posted to YouTube Tuesday.

The video is meant to be a best practices guide using the newest CDC data for safe food and takeout practices.

Doctor Jeffrey VanWingen is a family physician from Grand Rapids with over 20 years of healthcare experience.

Watch the video:

