GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A recent donation of 1,000 highly coveted personal protection masks to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department is an example of West Michigan at its finest, Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said.

“I do want to take a moment to thank everyone in the community who has made donations through the Salvation Army,’’ she said. “It’s very much appreciated.’’

Personal protective equipment, notably the N95 mask, are in high demand among police and medical first responders as the coronavirus pandemic expands.

“It gives us that first line of protection when we’re dealing with somebody who could potentially have the virus,’’ LaJoye-Young said.

Global fear of the coronavirus led to run on N95 masks, making them difficult to find.

The sheriff’s department this week took delivery of about 1,000 masks, which were donated through the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services facility at 1632 Linden Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

“They were completely distributed out to all law enforcement agencies,’’ LaJoye-Young said. “We really truly appreciate the support. The support matters to our staff.’’

The N95 mask forms a seal around the nose and mouth, protecting the person wearing it from coming into contact with airborne particles. They are commonly used by healthcare workers treating patients with respiratory symptoms, such as coughing and sneezing.

The government refers to the masks as “filtering facepiece respirators.’’ They are in high demand. Police agencies around the country have responded to theft reports and complaints about people selling them at exorbitant prices.

Other coveted items include protective gloves, gowns and eye protection. Eye protection can include disposable face shields and safety glasses.

LaJoye-Young said she is appreciative of the community support, which extends beyond face masks and other donations.

“We have received an overwhelming number of comments and thank you cards, thank you emails,’’ she said. “I continue to be impressed by our community. Very West Michigan.’’

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: