LANSING, Mich. — In an effort to be proactive, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents of door-to-door scammers who may try to pose as government officials offering information on stimulus checks, unemployment benefits or other programs and services in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we are not aware of any specific instances of door-to-door scammers in Michigan, residents should be prepared for anything in this time of emergency,” Nessel said in a press release. “Scammers will attempt to deceive you and steal personal information or money in all kinds of ways and going door-to-door is not a new tactic. Do not fall for these tricks.”

Scammers could pose as government officials providing unemployment assistance, utility workers offering service or even census workers. Scammers will often try to ask for some type of fee in exchange for the service offered, or persuade an individual to provide personal or financial information.

Any contact from someone posing as an individual should be verified by asking for credentials, or independently contacting the agency or entity the person claims to be representing. Generally, census workers begin making door-to-door visits this time of year, but those operations have been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Click here to view more information on identifying census workers.

Reports of any door-to-door scammers should be reported to law enforcement agencies where the scam is taking place and can be reported to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection team. Do not provide information to unsolicited requesters, including over the phone, through email or social media.

Reports can be filed online or by calling Consumer Protection tip line at 877-765-8388. Consumers are encouraged to file consumer complaints online with the Michigan Department of Attorney General or call 877-765-8388.

►Here is our full 13 ON YOUR SIDE coronavirus website

►Do you have more questions about COVID-19 in Michigan? Check out the state's website.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE COVID-19 NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.