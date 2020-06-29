Dorr Township's Fourth of July festivities still on, despite pandemic

The four-day event starts Thursday, July 2.

DORR, Mich. — A number of Fourth of July celebrations, parades, and community fairs in West Michigan have almost all been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, Dorr Township says its Independence Day festivities will still take place.

According to the community's Fourth of July website, the four-day celebration kicks off Thursday, July 2 and runs through Sunday, July 5 and promotes "family-oriented fun with safe social-distancing."

The website features a graphic with tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including washing hands regularly, covering coughs and sneezes, and keeping distance.

The parade, which happens on July 4 and starts at the American Legion Hall on 18th Street, has been "spread out to allow the crowd to social distance," according to the website.

Proceeds from the festivities will go to Dorr Youth Sports programs and events in the community.

Find more information at www.dorr4th.com

