East Kentwood High School going virtual for two weeks after 9 new cases of COVID-19

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Kentwood Public Schools announced Monday that the East Kentwood High School and Freshman building will going 100% virtual following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The district said they were notified of nine new positive COVID-19 cases from the high school and/or freshman building, and five of those were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

All East Kentwood students in grades 9-12 will move to virtual learning starting Tuesday, Nov. 10 through Friday, Nov. 20. During this period, the health department will help the district conduct contact tracing and the school buildings will be deep cleaned.

"We again apologize for the hardship this puts on our students, staff, and families. We take the responsibility of student health and safety very seriously and feel this is the best course of action at this time," a letter from Superintendent Michael Zoerhoff said.

The district said they will keep monitoring cases and encouraged parents to look for more communication next week.

A list of school-related COVID-19 outbreaks across the state can be seen here.

