GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE met with Paul Isely, the Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs and Economics Professor for the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University.

Isely discussed how the manufacturing and travel industries were impacted the most by the coronavirus.

The biggest impact on manufacturing is the possibility that companies will run out of raw materials. Isely explained that companies stockpile extra materials to last anywhere from 60 to 90 days. Those with less extra materials will be impacted first.

While travel is mostly impacted on the coasts, West Michigan faces some impacts as well.

Due to reduced and banned travel, companies are facing major losses.

As a result, travel tickets will become cheaper, especially for those looking to travel towards the coasts.

In the next couple of weeks, we will be approaching the 60 day mark since coronavirus began spreading.

If the coronavirus continues to spread the day-to-day impact may consist of delayed deliveries and the possibility of empty store shelves.

