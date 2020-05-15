x
Economists project billion-dollar Michigan budget shortfalls

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pushing Congress to pass another relief package.
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2012, file photo shows the state capitol building in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic, economists said Thursday, May 14, 2020, and are projected to fall billions of dollars short in the next budget year, too. The numbers were released ahead of a Friday meeting at which nonpartisan legislative experts and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration will try to get a handle on the budget outlook two months after the crisis hit the state. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich — Economists project Michigan’s tax revenues this fiscal year will plummet between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion below prior estimates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The numbers were released Thursday before a Friday meeting at which legislative experts and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration will try to get a handle on the budget outlook two months after the crisis hit the state. 

One-third of the workforce has filed for unemployment benefits at a time schools and businesses are closed and travel is restricted to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

Whitmer is pushing Congress to pass another relief package. 

