GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An East Grand Rapids neighborhood celebrated and thanked health care workers but putting up signs along their route to work.

More than 22 signs lined Rosewood Ave. SE on Tuesday March 24 with more appearing everyday.

They created numerous signs with messages like "Thank U, Spectrum" and "We love health care workers".

The neighborhood is located a block north of Blodgett Hospital. The bus that shuttles employees to hospital passes by every afternoon.

“When they turn on our street, they see all these signs of gratitude,” Abigail Corcoran, a resident of the neighborhood, said. “It’s a way to wrap our arms around the health care community.”

Residents stood outside and waved at the shuttle as it drove by. The healthcare workers waved back to the neighborhood residents.

The neighborhood came up with the idea for the signs after a neighborhood Saint Patrick's Day party where neighbors communicated from a distance.

Corcoran says that she feels "an immense gratitude" toward the healthcare workers who take care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially as cases continue to increase.

“They are putting themselves and their families at greater risk than the rest of us to take care of everyone,” Corcoran also said.

“We just want to show our gratitude and our support. This is just one little thing we can do at this time.”

