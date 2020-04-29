LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate are urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift her five-week-old ban on nonessential medical and dental procedures, saying the decision to resume should be left to hospitals and health providers.

Tuesday's resolution is the latest move by Republicans pushing the Democrat to ease restrictions she adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Whitmer, who says social distancing is saving lives, wants legislators to extend an emergency declaration by 28 days.

Greenhouses and garden centers, meanwhile, are reopening their doors to customers during one of the most important times of the year for their industry.

Lauren Mow, right, a cashier at Ray Wiegand's Nursery rings up a customer in Macomb, Mich., Monday, April 27, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday extended and loosened what she said was among the country's strictest stay-home measures, letting businesses such as landscapers, lawn-service companies, plant nurseries and bike repair shops to resume operating, subject to social-distancing rules. The measures are in effect through May 15 due to the new coronavirus COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

AP

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.