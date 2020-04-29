LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate are urging Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lift her five-week-old ban on nonessential medical and dental procedures, saying the decision to resume should be left to hospitals and health providers.
Tuesday's resolution is the latest move by Republicans pushing the Democrat to ease restrictions she adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Whitmer, who says social distancing is saving lives, wants legislators to extend an emergency declaration by 28 days.
Greenhouses and garden centers, meanwhile, are reopening their doors to customers during one of the most important times of the year for their industry.
