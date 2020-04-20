PLAINWELL, Mich. — Sixty employees from a beef production plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) says the cases stem from JBS Plainwell, where the virus was first confirmed on March 24, according to data from the Michigan Disease Surveillance System. Only 10 of the 60 cases are Allegan County residents, according to the county health department. The other 50 people live outside of the county.

ACHD conducted an on-site review of the company's social distancing, screening and environmental hygiene practices a week ago.

JBS USA has operations throughout the country, but the Plainwell location is the company's only Michigan facility. According to the JBS website, the Plainwell plant employs over 1,000 workers and has been operating for more than 95 years.

JBS has temporarily closed its Greeley Beef Facility in Colorado and indefinitely closed its Worthington Pork Facility in Minnesota to curb the spread of the virus.

Allegan County has 42 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to state data released Sunday, April 20.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.