GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Events at DeVos Performance Hall, DeVos Place and the Van Andel Arena have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company who owns the venues, ASM Global, are closely monitoring the ongoing situation and said all previously purchased tickets will be honored at the new dates.

Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order that cancels events over 250 people and all large gatherings in shared spaces. The order comes as more than a dozen people in Michigan have tested positive for COVID 19.

The temporary restriction starts Friday, March 13 at 5 p.m. and ending on Sunday, April 5 at 5 p.m.

