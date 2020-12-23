Michigan family mourning loss, donates iPads to help patients connect with loved ones

In the month since their loved one passed away, the Books family has raised thousands of dollars and donated over 50 iPads across multiple health systems.

A family mourning the loss of their loved one quickly began fundraising to provide other families with something they wished they'd had, and spreading awareness of information they wish they'd known.

Julie Books, of Milford, Mich., contracted COVID-19 in October. She spent nearly a month in a southeast Michigan hospital and several of those weeks on a ventilator before she passed away.

"We didn't know what she was doing — is she worried? Is she scared? Is she awake?" said one of her sons, Michael Books.

COVID-19 restrictions in hospitals have isolated patients from their families and have left their loved ones relying on often times overwhelmed hospital staff for updates.

"When you're not there, you don't know what to do, but you feel like you should be doing something, you know," Books said.

Books said he would call multiple times a day for updates and to see if there was any way he could see his mother.

In her final days, Books was able to arrange an iPad visit with help from nursing staff. iPads have become a vital tool in hospital rooms across the country to connect families, but they aren't accessible to all hospitals and others don't have enough to meet the need.

The 68-year-old's immediate family was able to visit just before she died and called her siblings to say goodbye via FaceTime.

Michael Books quickly realized he wanted to find a way to help other families in similar situations.

He started out wanting to donate a single iPad to the floor his mother received treatment on, but, the idea evolved.

"That was a blessing in disguise. That wasn't my intent at all, but it has helped with the coping process. I think especially for my dad. Kind of makes me feel a little guilty because I feel like I haven't mourned my mom, you know, I kind of just got started getting busy," Books said. "And it hits you, when you're delivering iPads, why you're here."

In the month since her passing, the Books family has raised nearly $22,000 and donated 53 iPads to health systems across the state and in Pennsylvania, where Books' sister lives.

Spectrum Health was one of the beneficiaries, receiving 10 iPads from the Books family. Books, who formerly lived in Grand Rapids, also wanted to aid the work already happening on this front at Spectrum Health.

"The Books family came together in a time of sorrow," Tamara VanderArk-Potter with the Spectrum Health Foundation said. "To really make a difference for other people."

VanderArk-Potter says the health system started Care Channel, using donated iPads to connect patients with their loved ones throughout the pandemic.

"It's also a gift to our team members to be able to facilitate that connection between the person they're lovingly caring for, and the people on the outside world who drop them off to be cared for," she said.

The donated kits of iPads include other items like extra phone chargers for patients who forget one, a tripod so nurses don't need to hold the iPad and a photo of Julie Books and a snippet of her story.

"She was great. We talked every day. She was my best friend," Michael Books said of his mother.

Julie Books was the 'boss' of their family, a grandmother to nine grandchildren and someone who loved talking to people so much that she went back to work after her retirement.

"I think we did accomplish our goal, which was to help out my mom's hospital, and somehow remember her name. Give her a proper memorial because we couldn't do that with COVID," Books said.

Donations have slowed, Books said, but if they receive more funding they will continue to donate iPads.

