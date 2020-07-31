Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market stores in Allendale, Byron Center, Wyoming, Grand Rapids and Holland will participate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — SpartanNash announced Friday that five Family Fare and D&W Fresh Market stores will offer free COVID-19 testing starting Monday, Aug. 3.

The company has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide the free testing, which will take place by appointment only.

The COVID-19 tests will be self-administered by customers using the drive-thru at the pharmacies. SpartanNash pharmacists guide customers through the self-administered nasal swab, and results are shared within three to five days.

Participating pharmacies include:

D&W Fresh Market located at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. in Grand Rapids

Family Fare located at 6370 Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale

Family Fare located at 2245 84th St. SW in Byron Center

Family Fare located at 2900 Burlingame Ave. SW in Wyoming

Family Fare located 993 Butternut Dr. in Holland

Testing is available for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals in accordance with state and local plans for public health monitoring.

To schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment, visit either shopfamilyfare.com/covid-19-testing or shopdwfreshmarket.com/covid-19-testing, depending on the nearest pharmacy location. Participants are asked to first complete a short survey, then schedule their appointment date and time.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.