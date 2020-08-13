Farmworkers file complaint over mandatory COVID-19 testing

According to the complaint, the mandatory testing infringes on their constitutional rights, including being racially discriminated against as Latinos.

MICHIGAN, USA — Citing racial discrimination, a group of farmworkers in Michigan filed a complaint late Tuesday in United States District Court for the Western District of Michigan, challenging an Aug. 3 Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order mandating COVID-19 testing.

The plaintiffs seek to overturn the MDHHS mandated testing requirement for certain farm operations. An Emergency Motion seeking a preliminary injunction while the case was argued in court was also filed Tuesday.

According to the farmworkers, who are from Riveridge Produce in Sparta and True Blue Processing in Grand Junction, the mandatory testing infringes on their constitutional rights, including being racially discriminated against as Latinos.

“Time is of the essence. Under the State’s Order, Latino workers must submit to the indignity of mandatory testing by August 24. If they refuse, they jeopardize their employment and housing,” the plaintiffs stated.

In addition to MDHHS Director Robert Gordon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Gary McDowell, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, are named in the complaint as defendants for singling out the Latino community, in particular, Latino agricultural workers, for mandatory COVID-19 testing.

According to the complaint, migrant and seasonal workers and workers in the meat, poultry and egg processing industries, who are predominantly Latino, must submit to COVID-19 testing or risk losing their jobs and housing.

“Pandemic or not, the State cannot subject one racial class of people to a different set of rules than it applies to others,” plaintiffs stated. “The Equal Protection Clause is at the heart of our Constitution and it remains in force notwithstanding any declared state of emergency. While Governor Whitmer and Director Gordon may be tasked to battle COVID-19, they must do so in a racially neutral manner.”

Plaintiffs in the complaint requested that the Court, “on an expedited basis, enter judgment in their favor and against Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Director Robert Gordon, and Director Gary McDowell,” as follows:

Declaring Gordon's order violates the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Temporarily, preliminarily, and permanently enjoining and restraining Whitmer, Gordon, McDowell and any other person acting under the authority of the governor and directors from enforcing the Order and/or the FAQs as outlined in this Complaint, including but not limited to the Order's mandate for all covered workers to take a COVID-19 test;

Declaring Gordon exceeded the scope of his statutory authority under MCL 333.2253 in issuing the Order, and mandating individuals take medical tests.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.