LANSING, Mich. — An emergency order from the state’s health department is requiring doctors and funeral homes to report COVID-19 deaths quicker.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the directive late Saturday. It took effect immediately.

The idea is to help public health officials “provide better health services and enforce health laws.”

Under the order, funeral directors have 24 hours to initiate a death record and and submit to the attending physician. Doctors have to attempt to certify the death record within 24 hours.

Michigan has reported over 14,000 cases of COVID-19 with 540 deaths as of Saturday.

