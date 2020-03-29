COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a plea to the Federal Drug Administration on Saturday to approve Columbus-based Battelle permission to sterilize surgical masks to help in the fight against coronavirus.

On Sunday morning, Gov. DeWine followed up with a statement in which he said the FDA has decided to limit Battelle's daily sterilization efforts to only 10,000 surgical masks in Ohio despite their ability to clean up to 160,000.

Although DeWine's office had previously announced they would not host a press conference today, they have since reversed that decision and plan to address this situation regarding the FDA at 2 p.m. We will stream his press conference live on WKYC.com and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.

"The FDA's decision to severely limit the use of this life-saving technology is nothing short of reckless," Governor DeWine said. "Battelle's innovative technology has the capability to protect healthcare professionals and first responders in Ohio and across the country, but in this time of crisis, the FDA has decided not to support those who are risking their lives to save others. This is a matter of life and death. I am not only disappointed by this development, but I'm also stunned that the FDA would decline to do all it can to protect this country's frontline workers in this serious time of need."

NOTE: 3News is working to contact the FDA to see why the limitations were put in place.

DeWine said he has since talked with President Trump and "had a good conversation" about this issue.

"He understands the problem and says he will do everything he can to get this approved today," DeWine tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

DeWine’s office said the FDA's authorization to sterilize 10,000 masks per day is also limited to Battelle’s headquarters in Columbus, and prevents the company from sending its technology to other states.

“In addition to offering this technology in Ohio, Battelle had intended to send one machine to New York City and one to Stony Brook, New York, which would have allowed for the sterilization of up to 160,000 surgical masks for New York's healthcare workers each day,” according to information from DeWine’s press release. “Machines would have also been dispatched to the state of Washington and the Washington D.C. metro area. Furthermore, Battelle had planned to ship four more units elsewhere in the United States next week and 15 additional machines in the coming weeks.”

Both DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted have pledged to continue fighting for increased use of this life-saving technology.

Battelle issued the following statement to 3News shortly before 11 a.m.: "We don’t have any information to share right now, but there will be developments today."

This story will be updated if we receive more information from the FDA.

