Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2B hole; more sought

The framework of the deal was announced three weeks ago by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown — with a mix of spending cuts, a drawdown of the state’s savings and a big influx of federal rescue aid.

The framework of the deal was announced three weeks ago by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders.

But now negotiators are ironing out specifics in hopes of patching the remaining $2.2 billion budget hole this week before turning their attention to another major shortfall in the fiscal year that starts in October.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.