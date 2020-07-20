x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

coronavirus

Federal aid helps Michigan fill $2.2B hole; more sought

The framework of the deal was announced three weeks ago by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders.
Credit: AP
FILE - In a June 17, 2020, file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, extended Michigan's coronavirus emergency declaration through Aug. 11, citing an uptick in new cases over the past three weeks. The move, which was expected, allows the Democratic governor to keep in place various orders designed to curb COVID-19, including certain business closures, limits on gatherings, a mask requirement and longer unemployment benefits. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers will return to session to pass a multibillion-dollar plan to resolve the deficit caused by the coronavirus shutdown — with a mix of spending cuts, a drawdown of the state’s savings and a big influx of federal rescue aid. 

The framework of the deal was announced three weeks ago by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders.

But now negotiators are ironing out specifics in hopes of patching the remaining $2.2 billion budget hole this week before turning their attention to another major shortfall in the fiscal year that starts in October. 

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.