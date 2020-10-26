Federal government sending 3 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Michigan

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said these rapid tests will "facilitate the the continued re-opening of Michigan schools, businesses and economy.

LANSING, Mich. — The Trump administration announced Monday that it will be sending 3 million rapid point of care COVID-19 tests to the state of Michigan.

These tests can diagnose coronavirus within 15 minutes.

A news released from the White House said that the tests will be distributed through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office "to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities."

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has shipped 210,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to congregate care facilities in Michigan, like nursing homes, assisted living facilities and colleges and universities. Over 873,000 rapid tests have been shipped to Michigan.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir said these rapid tests will "facilitate the the continued re-opening of Michigan schools, businesses and economy."

The state of Michigan said it has so far distributed 45,000 tests to long-term care facilities, 12,000 to the department of corrections and 80,000 to psychiatric hospitals and to the National Guard.

“Combining personal responsibility with smart testing is a foundational pillar of the Administration’s national testing strategy," Giroir said, noting that testing is not a substitute for other health practices like social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask.

