Federal medical staff to end deployment at West MI hospitals in early February

The Department of Defense medical staff helped strained Michigan hospitals deal with a spike in COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fleets of medical staff who have been supporting workers at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids and Mercy Health in Muskegon will soon move on to new deployments across the country.

The deployment of 22 physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists from the Department of Defense came to Spectrum Health as they were dealing with record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations and other hospitalizations across all Spectrum Health hospitals.

"Spectrum Health is grateful for the assistance of the Department of Defense medical team. Our team members have been stretched by the overwhelming number of people in the community who need care—both for COVID-19 and other serious health conditions," the hospital network said in a statement Monday.

"These dedicated health care providers have assisted our Butterworth and Blodgett hospital teams in caring for patients with COVID-19 and have allowed our team members to continue caring for patients with COVID-19 and other illnesses or injuries."

The last day of shifts for DoD staff at Spectrum Health is Feb. 3.

Four additional Department of Defense (DoD) teams have provided support at Beaumont Hospital – Dearborn, Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, Mercy Health Muskegon and Henry Ford Hospital in Wyandotte.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that Sparrow Hospital in Lansing will receive a federal medical team to support its staff.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the last day of clinical shifts for federal workers at Mercy Health Muskegon is Jan. 31.

Michiganders are being asked to carefully consider where they seek health care.

A primary care office, virtual visit or urgent care may be the best choice as hospital and emergency departments are experiencing high demand. However, for emergency conditions such as stroke symptoms, chest pain, difficulty breathing, significant injury or uncontrolled bleeding, Michiganders should still seek emergency care.

As of Jan. 21, 4,286 Michiganders are hospitalized for COVID-19.

