GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Feeding America West Michigan will be taking part in #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21, 2020. This national fundraising drive puts the power of giving into the hands of Michiganders who are anxious to help neighbors struggling with the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

With people out of work, small businesses closed, schools shut down and seniors more isolated than ever, many Michigan neighbors are finding themselves at risk of hunger. In March, Feeding America West Michigan saw a 235% increase in people searching for food assistance on its website.

At the same time, the food bank has experienced a drop in food donations. To meet the increased demand, the nonprofit has been spending $100,000 a week on food.

Funding is urgently needed for the food bank to continue:

Providing Mobile Food Pantries for unemployed service industry workers.

Doubling the food sent to existing Mobile Pantries sites throughout its 40-county service area.

Filling the spike in orders from its network of 800+ hunger-relief agencies.

“Many neighbors are struggling to make ends meet during this challenging time. We’ve increased the amount of food we’re distributing, but there is still much more that needs to be done to meet the demand and ensure all our neighbors have enough food to thrive,” said the food bank’s President and CEO Kenneth Estelle.

The pandemic has made millions of Americans reliant on — and increasingly skilled at — the technologies that are connecting us. #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21 will focus attention on the act of giving and helping neighbors in the age of COVID-19.

