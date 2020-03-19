BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Ferris State University officials announced Wednesday that May commencement ceremonies have been cancelled, as well as, the closure of their residence halls and on-campus apartments and suites.

Joy Pulsifer, the Dean of Student Life, posted in a message on the university's website that it was not an easy decision to make. But due to the large number of attendees and the restrictions on mass public gatherings, that it was the best way to protect students, their families, faculty, and staff.

A university team is working on creative ways to celebrate spring 2020 graduates.

Graduates will still be receiving their degrees.

Pulsifer also stated that all on-campus residents must need to check out of their housing accommodations no later than Sunday March 22 by 5 p.m.

An online checkout process is being developed that will including scheduling a pick-up time for belongings and how to turn in their keys.

If students need to immediately retrieve items from their accommodations they will need to contact the Department of Public Safety by calling 231-591-5000 and schedule a time to be let into the building.

The University will ensure that International students and those with an extreme housing need have a place to stay.

Families living in the university apartments will not have to move.

Campus Facilities will remain closed through June 1, 2020.

Remote academic instruction is continuing through June 1, 2020. That includes final exams and the beginning of the summer classes.

Room and board refunds are being discussed and when information becomes available it will be released to all residential students.

