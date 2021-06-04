Ferris State University offers COVID-19 vaccines to students, staff

Over 2,400 doses of the Pfizer, Bio-N-Tech vaccine were allocated to the university.

For the last year, COVID-19 has left college campuses across the country quiet as many students shifted to virtual learning.

"It's empty. That's it," said Omar Sims, a first year grad student at Ferris State University.

Sims, who is getting his masters in criminal justice administration, has had only virtual classes at the university so far.

"COVID has pretty much changed everything as far as education," he said.

The Big Rapids-based university has an estimated 3,000 of its over 10,000 enrolled students on campus on a daily basis.

The university stayed open throughout the pandemic and is offering about 50% of its classes in person.

In the fall, the university has announced it will return with over 80% of classes in person. It's part of why Dr. Bobby Fleischman, provost of the university, said the school chose to hold on campus vaccination clinics.

"We are doing this for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is to retain students in a safe way and to allow them the opportunity to have a vaccination, which will then help them with summer employment, summer coursework and returning to a safe, well campus in the fall," Fleischman said Monday.

Ferris State was allocated 2,490 doses of the Pfizer, Bio-N-Tech COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff. Clinics are being held at Jim Wink Arena through Thursday in partnership with the District Health Department #10.

The clinics are the result of planning done by the College of Health Professions, College of Pharmacy and others, Fleischman said. Seven vaccination stations were set up in the sports complex allowing for 14 people to receive a dose every 10 minutes, and up to 588 people a day.

"The reason we're able to do this is because we have high quality faculty and students," said Fleischman, who is also the vice president of academic affairs.

Philip Blackamore, a junior, was one of the students to receive the vaccine on campus Monday.

"I did my research on it," Blackamore said. "I talked to some people that already had the vaccine about how it treated them, and they are healthy and fine, so I just decided why not."

Blackamore, who is studying business administration and accounting, said currently all of his classes are virtual, but he's ready for the return of in person learning.

Sophomore Jahlyn Wynns said he was planning to register to receive the vaccine on campus, but ended up canceling the appointment since he will be back home by the time he'd need to receive his second shot.

Students and staff are being automatically registered for their second dose in three weeks.

Wynns said he is ready for the return of normalcy on campus, as communication became more difficult during virtual learning. But, he hopes the return can happen safely.

"I would love to see it, but I just hope we ease into it," Wynns said.

The campus has reported three new COVID-19 cases in the last few days, and there are currently 16 people with active cases. To date, the university has recorded just under 670 cases total.

Fleischman said he is hopeful that with the help of vaccinations the campus will have no active cases as they welcome students back at a larger capacity next semester.

"We're excited. We're looking forward to the fall, and we're looking forward to a return to normal," he said.

Students like Sims are also ready for that return.

"This being my first year here, I kind of feel like my Ferris experience was a little bit ruined. I am definitely excited to see what the fall actually brings, you know, when more people are vaccinated and campus is less restricted," Sims said.

As of Monday afternoon, there were still open slots for students and staff to register for the vaccine. Future clinics will be based on need.

