BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — FireKeepers Casino announced it is shutting down as a way of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

The Battle Creek based casino said on Facebook the primary focus "is to protect the health and safety of our guests and Team Members as we face the spread of COVID-19."

The casino will close on Monday, March 16 at 3 a.m.

This is the second West Michigan casino to close amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus. Saturday, Gun Lake Casino said it would be closing for two weeks.

"We are taking this action as responsible business leaders within the Michigan community and as one of the largest employers in the region," the casino said. "We will continue to monitor and comply with all orders, directives, instructions and/or recommendations made by government agencies and will advise guests once a reopen date has been established."

During the closure, all scheduled entertainment is postponed.

On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered a ban on all public gatherings of more than 250 people as Michigan officials work to mitigate the spread of the virus. The state went from having zero cases to 45 in less than a week. Sunday, the CDC recommended that gatherings of more than 50 people be postponed for eight weeks.

FireKeepers Casino asks people to follow their social media and their website for updates on when they'll reopen.

FireKeepers Casino The primary focus from the leadership of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band... of the Potawatomi and the executive team at FireKeepers Casino Hotel is to protect the health and safety of our guests and Team Members as we face the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

